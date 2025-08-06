Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan in 2025 T20 Asia Cup 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a 22-man preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup , with star leg-spinner Rashid Khan at the helm. The tournament is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 9 and 28. Despite his recent struggles in the white-ball cricket, ACB is confident that Rashid will bounce back in this major event.

Performance review Mubariz confident of Rashid's comeback Star wrist-spinner Rashid recently skipped Major League Cricket (MLC) for MI New York after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Playing for Gujarat Titans, he took only nine wickets with an economy rate of 9.34. He averaged 57.11 with the ball, making this his worst-ever IPL season. However, Mir Mubariz, a member of ACB's selection committee, has expressed confidence in Rashid's ability to bounce back in the Asia Cup.

Rashid A look at Rashid's stellar T20 career Despite his poor form, Rashid has been a giant in T20 cricket. The wrist-spinner, who was once deemed unplayable, owns 651 wickets from 482 T20s at an average of 18.54. His tally includes 4 five-wicket hauls. Only one other bowler has taken 600-plus wickets in the overall format - Dwayne Bravo: 631 scalps. As many as 161 of his wickets have come in internationals, the second-highest in T20Is. He averages an incredible 13.80.

Camp details Preparation camp ahead of tri-nation series Mubariz revealed that the board will hold a two-week preparation camp ahead of the tri-nation T20I series against hosts UAE and Pakistan, starting August 29. He said, "We have announced a preliminary squad for the preparation camp ahead of the tri-nation series and Asia Cup where the newly-included guys will be checked by both the coaching staff and captain during training."

Information Afghanistan's preliminary squad Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.