Hyundai's luxury car brand Genesis is coming to India

Hyundai is all set to bring its premium brand, Genesis, to India. The move marks the company's entry into the country's high-end automotive market. Hyundai Motor India Limited had earlier announced an ambitious plan to launch 26 new cars here by FY30. This diverse lineup will include a mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) models, electric vehicles (EVs), and hybrids.

Brand expansion Genesis and Hyundai's upcoming models Genesis, which was launched in 2015, is a standalone luxury vehicle brand from Hyundai. It competes in the international premium automotive market with a range of sedans, SUVs, and EVs. The brand includes cars like the G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80. Meanwhile, Hyundai has also announced plans to introduce next-generation Venue and facelifted Ioniq 5 in India by 2025, as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its presence in ICE and EV segments.

Market response Hyundai's strategy to redefine luxury Tarun Garg, the Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said in the company's annual report that they are "strategically evaluating the introduction of Genesis." He added that this move is part of their plan to "redefine luxury through innovation, design and differentiated experiences." The decision comes as a response to India's growing appetite for premium vehicles and aims at providing a more refined global luxury experience.