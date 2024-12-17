Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai is set to launch the CRETA EV next month, featuring elements from other models like the KONA EV and ALCAZAR.

It will debut on January 17, 2025

By Mudit Dube 10:52 am Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Hyundai will unveil its highly awaited CRETA EV in India on January 17, 2025. The launch will take place at the Bharat Mobility Show, making it the first public showcase of this model. The CRETA EV's design will closely mirror that of the existing CRETA (facelift) model but with some distinct changes like a closed grille and unique alloy wheels.

Specifications

CRETA EV's interior and performance features

The CRETA EV's interior will borrow elements from other Hyundai models such as the KONA EV and ALCAZAR. It will get a three-spoke steering wheel, a drive selector controller close to the steering column, and a restyled center console with two cup holders. The car will also get buttons for electronic parking brake functions, ventilated seats, auto-hold, and a 360-degree camera. Some equipment such as HVAC controls will be borrowed from the ALCAZAR (facelift).

Tech features

CRETA EV's infotainment and battery capacity

The CRETA EV will continue to offer its twin-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster displays, possibly with more features and a refreshed software interface. It will draw power from a 45kWh battery pack, which matches the entry-level Tata Curvv EV's battery but is a tad less than that of MG ZS EV and Maruti e Vitara. The EV will get a single, front-axle-mounted motor that will produce about 138hp of power and 255Nm torque—similar to the latest-gen KONA EV.

Market strategy

Hyundai's production and pricing strategy for CRETA EV

Hyundai India aims to manufacture some 24,000 units of the CRETA EV every year. The pricing of this new model is expected to be aggressive when it launches next month. The expected price range of the Hyundai CRETA EV is between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh. This aggressive pricing puts it up against several new EVs in the market including Mahindra BE 6e, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Maruti's upcoming e Vitara.