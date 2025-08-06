2026 Honda X-ADV breaks cover with new look and features

Honda has unveiled the updated 2026 X-ADV adventure scooter for global markets. The new model comes with a sharper look and feel, dual LED projector headlights, and integrated turn indicators. It also features sculpted paneling all over for a muscular profile. Other highlights include a large windscreen, crash guard, step-up seat configuration, upswept exhaust, and sporty graphics on the body panels.

Design details The scooter will be offered in 3 color options The 2026 Honda X-ADV will be available in Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, and Matte Deep Mud Gray color options. There will also be a special edition model with a new tricolor Matt Pearl Glare White shade. The graphics on this version are inspired by Honda's larger capacity adventure bikes like the Transalp and Africa Twin.

Eco-friendly features The scooter is made from several sustainable materials In line with its goal of using 100% sustainable materials by 2050, Honda has made the new X-ADV from several recyclable parts. The fairing and windscreen are made of DURABIO biomass plastic, while the black cover is made of pre-consumer recycled polypropylene material. Recycled Honda car bumpers have been used for the seat bottom and luggage box of this model.

Engine specs It gets an updated gearbox for smoother performance The new Honda X-ADV is powered by a 745cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin SOHC engine that produces 59hp and 69Nm of peak torque. It comes with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with an option for Automatic Transmission (AT) or Manual Transmission (MT). The updated model has tweaks to the gearbox for smoother starting from standstill and better control at low speeds.