2024 Honda Amaze arrives as India's cheapest car with ADAS

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Dec 04, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Honda has launched the third generation version of its compact sedan, the Amaze, in India. The model starts at ₹8 lakh, while the top-end ZX trim is priced at ₹10.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is the cheapest car in the country with an ADAS suite. The launch comes just days after Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Dzire in the market.

Price

How much does it cost?

The new Honda Amaze comes in three variants: V, VX, and ZX. The petrol MT models have been priced at ₹8 lakh, ₹9.10 lakh, and ₹9.70 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol CVT variants cost ₹9.20 lakh for V, ₹10 lakh for VX, and ₹10.90 lakh for the top-end ZX version (all prices, ex-showroom).

Exteriors

Design of the new Amaze

The new Amaze's design draws inspiration from Honda's Elevate and City models. The exterior gets a hexagonal grille, sleek chrome trim, and headlamps with LED daytime running lamps similar to those on the Elevate. Meanwhile, the well-sculpted bumper gets fog lamp surrounds and a central air dam that closely resemble those on the City.

Inside

A look at the interiors

The interior of the new Amaze is heavily inspired by the Elevate, featuring a dashboard design that mirrors its inspiration. It gets an 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen panel, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7.0-inch MID, and a multi-functional steering wheel. The center console layout also gets a wireless charging shelf, USB ports, and two cup holders just like the Elevate.

Comfort

Comfort features of the new Amaze

The Amaze comes with LED projector headlights, auto climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and wireless charger. A push-button start/stop feature, three-point seat belts for all occupants, rear seat armrests with cup holders, rear AC vents, as well as connected car features are available. It also gets six airbags as standard safety equipment along with a lane watch camera.

Safety

Advanced safety features and cabin space

The Amaze gets advanced safety features like hill-start assist, ESC, and Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Honda claims the new model is wider and taller than its predecessor, which means you get a better cabin space. The boot space is a generous 416-liter. Also, Honda has significantly improved the AC performance for better cooling inside the cabin.

Engine

Engine specifications and fuel efficiency

The new Amaze carries forward the same 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine from its predecessor. It produces 90hp of power and 110Nm torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Honda promises 18.65km/liter fuel efficiency for the manual variant, while the CVT automatic version promises an impressive 19.46km/liter.