Recall notices will be mailed to owners by early January 2025

Honda recalls over 200,000 SUVs due to fuel leak risk

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Dec 07, 2024

What's the story Honda has announced a recall of 205,760 units of its 2023-2025 Pilot and 2023-2024 Passport SUVs in the US. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall stems from a manufacturing defect that prevents the fuel filler neck tube and pipe from properly connecting. The issue was identified during an internal investigation by Honda, which revealed an out-of-sequence process in vehicle assembly as the root cause.

Recall triggered by potential fuel leak risk in crash scenarios

The recalled SUVs' manufacturing defect presents a possible safety hazard. If an affected vehicle gets into a crash, the force may cause the two incorrectly connected components to disconnect, possibly resulting in a fuel leak. Honda was first made aware of the issue on May 13, 2024, via a warranty claim concerning the same problem.

Honda improved assembly process to prevent future defects

The automaker had detected six vehicles with incomplete fuel pipe connections in its inventory by May 20. After the defect was discovered, Honda improved its assembly process on October 18. Later, Honda kept analyzing the issue before opting to issue a safety recall on November 21.

No injuries or fatalities reported so far

Despite the potential safety risk posed by the manufacturing defect, Honda has not received any reports of injuries or fatalities related to this issue. The company plans to contact affected owners via mail early January next year, instructing them to bring their vehicles to an authorized dealer for inspection and necessary repairs. This proactive approach aims at ensuring customer safety and preventing any potential incidents due to the defect.