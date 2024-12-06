Uber brings self-driving cars to Abu Dhabi in global foray
Uber has teamed up with Chinese firm WeRide to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi. This is Uber's first international foray with an autonomous vehicle offering. The initial rollout will cover Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport. Plans for expansion are already underway.
Uber's strategy and market response
Uber has been aggressively looking to partner with autonomous vehicle companies in ride-hail, delivery, and trucking. Its partners include Wayve, Serve Robotics, Aurora Innovation, Waabi etc. However, this approach hasn't eased investor worries over Uber's ability to compete against tech-first companies like Waymo and possibly Tesla. After Waymo announced a robotaxi service in Miami, Uber's stock fell nearly 10%.
Details of the Uber-WeRide robotaxi service
The Uber-WeRide robotaxi service, which made its NASDAQ debut in late October, will be small-scale at first. An Uber spokesperson confirmed this to TechCrunch but did not reveal how many vehicles will be deployed on Abu Dhabi's streets. Each vehicle will have a human safety operator onboard during the initial phase, with a fully autonomous commercial launch planned for later in 2025.
Local collaboration for fleet operations
For the seamless operation of their robotaxi service, Uber and WeRide will be working alongside local Tawasul Transport. This partnership is likely to ensure efficient fleet management and service delivery in Abu Dhabi. The move also highlights Uber's commitment to integrating its services with local resources for optimal performance and expansion.