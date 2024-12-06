Summarize Simplifying... In short Ducati's 2025 Multistrada V2 is a lighter, more powerful upgrade from its predecessor, boasting a new engine and design enhancements.

The bike features a shorter first and second gear, an upgraded crankshaft, and a new aluminium frame for a slimmer, easier-to-ride experience.

It also offers enhanced rider comfort with modern electronic aids, a height-adjustable front screen, and fresh air directed to the riders' legs.

It will be available in January 2025

Ducati unveils 2025 Multistrada V2 with new engine, design upgrades

By Mudit Dube 11:53 am Dec 06, 202411:53 am

What's the story Ducati has unveiled its latest addition to the adventure bike range, the Multistrada V2, at the 2024 Intermot trade show in Cologne. The new model is powered by an advanced 890cc twin-cylinder engine, first introduced in the 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2. The Multistrada V2 is set to be available from January 2025.

Performance upgrade

Multistrada V2: A lighter and more powerful model

The new Multistrada V2 is much lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at just 202kg (as an S model) without fuel. That's an 18kg reduction from the previous model that used a 937cc Testastretta twin engine. The power output has also been marginally increased from a claimed 111hp at 9,000rpm to 113.4hp at a peakier 10,750rpm.

Engine improvements

Enhanced engine features and torque distribution

Weighing 54.9kg in its Multistrada configuration, the engine of the Multistrada V2 needs a valve clearance check every 30,000km and comes with a four-year unlimited mileage warranty. It has variable intake valve timing for a wider power range. The bike also gets an upgraded crankshaft and generator system to accommodate additional plug-in electricals like heated riding gear.

Design enhancements

Multistrada V2's gear ratios and chassis design

The gear ratios for the new bike have been specifically designed with a shorter first and second gear, and an up-and-down quickshifter as standard. The engine is secured by a new aluminium monocoque frame, redesigned steel trellis subframe, and double-sided swingarm cast in aluminum. The main chassis contributes to a slim feeling bike that's easier to stand over and put your feet down.

Model variants

Multistrada V2: A blend of tradition and innovation

The new Multistrada V2 will be offered as a standard and S model variant with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, just like its predecessor. However, despite these similarities, the 2025 machine has taken some styling cues from the latest large-capacity V4. It sports a beaky nose below the flat, broad LED headlights (inspired by the Panigale V4 and Multistrada V4) and a height-adjustable clear front screen modeled on its larger-capacity sibling.

Rider experience

Enhanced rider comfort and modern electronic aids

The Multistrada V2 promises enhanced long-distance comfort and lesser fatigue for riders. The front screen was created with the help of aerodynamic research, while the sides of the bodywork direct fresh air to the riders' legs. Both bikes also roll on Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires and provide a road-focused 170mm of suspension travel, be it electronic or manually adjustable. A full suite of modern electronic aids are controlled via a refreshed 5-inch TFT dashboard.