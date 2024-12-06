Summarize Simplifying... In short Lamborghini's in-house team, Ad Personam, spent 230 hours painting a unique design on the Urus SE, inspired by Miami's vibrant lifestyle.

This insane looking Lamborghini Urus took 230 hours to paint

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Dec 06, 202409:49 am

What's the story Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of its Urus SE model at a private event during Art Basel in Miami. The most striking aspect of this one-off beauty is its elaborate paintwork, which took a mind-boggling 230 hours to finish. The design wasn't done using a wrap, but with real paint, making the project even more exclusive and complicated.

Design details

Ad Personam group behind the intricate design

The complex paintwork on the Urus SE was done by Lamborghini's in-house Ad Personam group. The team employed four different colors to create a complex pattern that complements the vehicle's standard gray body with bold stripes. The stripes are mainly made up of Nero Noctis (black) and Grigio Telestro (light gray), while Blu Glauco adds blue accents to different parts of the car.

Inspiration

Design inspired by Miami's vibrant lifestyle

The unique design of the Urus SE was inspired by "the vibrant Miami lifestyle and its diversity," Lamborghini Design Director Mitja Borkert said. The artistic exterior is a perfect match for the Art Basel vibe, a prestigious art fair famous for showcasing modern and contemporary art. However, this one-off model is not just about looks but also comes with some impressive performance features.

Performance

Urus SE: A blend of power and artistry

The Urus SE, Lamborghini's latest and most powerful SUV variant, was selected as the canvas for this 230-hour paint job. The vehicle comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs an electric motor with a twin-turbo V8 engine. This combination allows the SUV to produce a combined 789hp and 951Nm of torque. The electric boost offers instant thrust, taking the SUV from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds.