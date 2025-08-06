Former X chief Linda Yaccarino has a new job
What's the story
Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of Elon Musk's social media platform X, has been appointed as the new CEO of eMed Population Health. The Miami-based digital health company specializes in telehealth solutions for weight loss and diabetes management. The appointment comes just a month after Yaccarino stepped down from her role at X after two years.
Leadership transition
Yaccarino's experience and vision for eMed
Despite not having any experience in the health segment, Yaccarino brings a wealth of knowledge in brand partnerships and digital revenue growth. She spent over a decade modernizing the global advertising business at NBCUniversal. At X, she regained confidence of advertisers after turbulence under Musk's ownership. In her first public statement after her appointment, Yaccarino said eMed can "combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way."
Company profile
The firm's services and growth strategy
Founded in 2020, eMed offers at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, as well as physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The company's digital platforms provide these services. Yaccarino's appointment comes as eMed looks to accelerate its growth under her leadership. The company is also building on existing initiatives such as its partnership with professional services firm Aon.