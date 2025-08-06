Former X chief Linda Yaccarino has a new job

Leadership transition

Yaccarino's experience and vision for eMed

Despite not having any experience in the health segment, Yaccarino brings a wealth of knowledge in brand partnerships and digital revenue growth. She spent over a decade modernizing the global advertising business at NBCUniversal. At X, she regained confidence of advertisers after turbulence under Musk's ownership. In her first public statement after her appointment, Yaccarino said eMed can "combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way."