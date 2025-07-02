X goes down: Users unable to access website, app
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is facing a major outage in the United States. The disruption has been reported by thousands of users across the country. Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website that collects status reports from multiple sources, recorded over 15,400 incidents of people facing issues with the service as of 7:30pm (IST) today.
Despite the widespread reports of issues with its platform, X has not yet responded to a request for comment. We still do not know what is causing the problems. Also, we don't know if this problem exists elsewhere.
As per Downdetector, around 54% of the users are facing problems with the website of X, while the app is not working for 42% users. Around 4% of netizens are also having problems with the server connection. To note, the company has not yet announced a timeline for fixing the issues.