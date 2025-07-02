iPhone manufacturing in India to take a hit: Here's why

Foxconn Technology Group has recalled hundreds of its Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone factories in India. The move, which started some two months ago, has posed challenges to Apple 's manufacturing efforts in the country. Over 300 workers have already returned to China, leaving mostly support staff from Taiwan behind at the facilities.

Uncertainty China has started restricting tech transfers to India The reason behind Foxconn's decision to send the workers home remains unclear. Earlier this year, Chinese officials had verbally urged regulatory bodies and local governments to restrict technology transfers and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia. This was seen as a possible attempt by Beijing to stop companies from relocating their manufacturing operations elsewhere.

Production concerns Departure of Chinese workers won't affect production quality Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously praised the skills and expertise of Chinese assembly workers, saying it was the main reason for establishing most of Apple's production in China. While their departure from India won't affect production quality, it may impact assembly line efficiency. The timing is particularly bad for Apple as it gears up to increase iPhone 17 production with its manufacturing partners in India.