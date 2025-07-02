Snapchat crosses 250M monthly active users in India

Snapchat has announced a major milestone, revealing that it now has over 250 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. The figure is up from more than 200 million MAUs in May 2023. The growth is largely due to the increasing popularity of the platform among younger audiences and greater engagement with augmented reality (AR) features.

Market dominance Over 900M MAUs worldwide India is Snapchat's biggest market, with the platform boasting over 900 million MAUs worldwide. The company revealed that 90% of its daily users in India are aged between 13 and 34. However, it did not share the exact number of daily active users in the country. Globally, Snapchat had reported 460 million daily active users in Q1 2023.

AR engagement Nearly 80% of Indian users engage with AR features daily Snapchat has also seen a major uptick in the use of its AR features, known as Lenses. The company said that nearly 80% of Indian users engage with these Lenses every day, resulting in over 80 billion interactions. This shows how popular and widely used these AR effects are among Snapchat's Indian user base.