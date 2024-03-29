Next Article

Snapchat's new AI-powered feature makes Bitmoji versions of your pet

By Akash Pandey 12:33 pm Mar 29, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Snapchat has unveiled a novel feature for its users - an AI-driven pet Bitmoji. This innovative tool allows members to convert their pet's photo into a cartoon-like avatar. The created avatar can then accompany the user's Bitmoji on the Snap Map. According to company-released screenshots, users have multiple AI-generated image options to choose from after uploading their pet's picture. The new feature is available on Snapchat+, the paid service.

Limited customization options for pet avatars

Despite the excitement around the new feature, customization options for pet avatars are not as extensive as those available for human Bitmojis. Snapchat has not yet revealed if it plans to introduce branded accessories for animal avatars, akin to those offered for human ones.

Snapchat's continuous integration of AI capabilities

The pet Bitmoji feature is part of Snapchat's ongoing efforts to integrate AI capabilities into its subscription service. Since the launch of Snapchat+ in 2022, the company has been experimenting with generative AI features such as its MyAI assistant and camera-based features like Dreams and AI-created snaps. As of December last year, Snapchat+ had over seven million subscribers.

Updates for non-subscribers and extended video uploads

Snapchat has also rolled out updates for non-subscribers, including a new template feature aimed at simplifying clip editing. Additionally, new swipe-based gestures have been introduced to enable users to send and edit snaps more swiftly. The app now supports longer video uploads for Stories and Spotlight, with in-app captures extending up to three minutes and support for uploads of up to five minutes.