What's the story

Apple is planning a strategic shift in its production and distribution, with a significant portion of India-manufactured iPhones set to be redirected from European nations, the UK, Turkey, and Japan to the US.

This move would create an economic opportunity valued between $12 billion and $14 billion for Foxconn and Tata Electronics in India, Moneycontrol reports.

Industry analysts predict that if this trend continues beyond the June quarter, India's iPhone production could potentially reach nearly $40 billion.