Vision Pro 2: What to expect from Apple's 2025 headset
What's the story
Apple's second-generation Vision Pro headset, the Vision Pro 2, is now in mass production.
Chinese website IT Home has reported that key components like panels, housings, and circuitry have entered the mass production stage.
Some of Apple's suppliers are reportedly "rushing" to fulfill orders for these components. The report suggests an anticipated release later this year.
Production shift
Vision Pro production changes and future plans
In October 2024, The Information had revealed that Apple had cut back production of the original Vision Pro headset.
The company planned to cease manufacturing the current version altogether by the end of 2024.
This indicates that Apple may have sufficient units in its inventory to meet demand till 2025.
Development progress
Iterative development of the Vision Pro 2
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have confirmed that an iterative second-generation Vision Pro is actively in the works.
The updated model is expected to come with the M5 chip and reuse many components from its predecessor. This would help offset surplus inventory in Apple's supply chain.
Gurman predicts the device could launch between late 2025 and early 2026, just like IT Home's report.