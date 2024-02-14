They ride on 17-inch wheels

Kabira Mobility launches electric motorcycles with Foxconn-made powertrain in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Feb 14, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Goa-based electric vehicles (EV) start-up Kabira Mobility has launched two new motorbikes in India, the KM3000 and KM4000. They carry price tags of Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These bikes boast an aluminum core hub motor powertrain, that has been developed in partnership with Foxconn. Eager customers can book test rides for the KM3000 and KM4000 online, with deliveries scheduled to start in March 2024, via Kabira Mobility's dealer network.

Specs

Design and features of the KM3000 and KM4000

The KM3000 is a fully-faired model, while the KM4000 sports a street-naked design. Both bikes share a diamond steel tube frame and offer sub-variants with either steel or aluminum alloy swingarms. They come equipped with Showa telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock unit, and disc brakes on both rims. A combined braking system, 17-inch wheels, and a modular battery pack with an onboard charger, are also available.

Convenience

What about riding modes?

The two bikes flaunt a projector headlight for improved night-time riding and a stylish frunk for extra storage. Five riding modes, namely Eco, Sports, City, Parking, and Reverse, are also available for the rider's convenience.

Performance

Battery specifications and performance

The two-wheelers are available in standard and V variants, featuring either a 4.1kWh or 5.15kWh battery pack. They provide a range of 178km and 201km, respectively. Both models can reach a top speed of 120km/h, and accelerate from 0-40km/h in just 2.9 seconds, boasting a claimed torque of 192Nm. Test rides for the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models will be offered at select locations across India.