Instagram is finally developing an app for iPad users
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is said to be working on a dedicated version of the popular photo-sharing platform for iPad users.
The news, coming from The Information, implies a shift in Meta's strategy toward Apple's tablet.
At present, Instagram runs on iPads as an enlarged version of its iPhone counterpart.
An official app specifically designed for this device could offer a more tailored and enhanced user experience.
Shift in priorities
Meta's change of heart on iPad app
Despite having previously resisted the idea of an Instagram app for iPad, Meta now seems to be rethinking its position.
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, had previously said developing an iPad-specific app wasn't a priority due to lack of significant demand.
In 2022, Mosseri had said, "It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things."
User experience
Instagram's iPad app: A long-awaited development
Despite the lack of a dedicated iPad app, users have claimed that using Instagram through Stage Manager on compatible iPads makes for a decent experience.
The web version has also improved significantly over the years.
But, many believe that an official native version of the app, designed specifically for iPads to make the most of their larger screens, is long overdue.