How Apple Watch uses AI to detect high blood pressure

Apple has integrated a new feature into its latest Apple Watch Series 11 models, which can alert users about possible high blood pressure. The innovative capability was developed using artificial intelligence (AI) and works with models dating back to the Apple Watch Series 9. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, Apple's Vice President of Health, told Reuters that the feature was created by applying AI models to existing sensor data.

Data analysis How Apple developed the AI algorithm The tech giant used AI to analyze data from 100,000 people who participated in a heart and movement study started in 2019. The goal was to find patterns in the signal data from the watch's main heart-related sensor that could correlate with traditional blood pressure measurements. After several layers of machine learning, Apple developed an algorithm validated by a specific study involving 2,000 participants.

Regulatory approval Feature available in over 150 countries The new feature, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), does not directly measure blood pressure. Instead, it warns users about possible high blood pressure and prompts them to use a cuff for confirmation and consult a doctor. Apple plans to roll out this feature in over 150 countries around the world.