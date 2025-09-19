Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, announced the Film Federation of India on Friday. 24 films across various languages were considered for this prestigious honor. Homebound was selected over I Want to Talk, Jugnuma, The Bengal Files, Pushpa 2, and Kesari: Chapter 2, among others.

Selection process The selection committee consists of 12 members N Chandra, chairperson of the selection committee, said, "It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people." "We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark." The selection committee consisted of 12 members, including producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists. Superboys of Malegaon, Tanvi the Great, and Phule, among others, were also in contention.

Film's plot Meet the cast and crew Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to join the police force, a job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. It will release theatrically on September 26.