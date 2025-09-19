Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
What's the story
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, announced the Film Federation of India on Friday. 24 films across various languages were considered for this prestigious honor. Homebound was selected over I Want to Talk, Jugnuma, The Bengal Files, Pushpa 2, and Kesari: Chapter 2, among others.
Selection process
The selection committee consists of 12 members
N Chandra, chairperson of the selection committee, said, "It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people." "We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark." The selection committee consisted of 12 members, including producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists. Superboys of Malegaon, Tanvi the Great, and Phule, among others, were also in contention.
Film's plot
Meet the cast and crew
Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to join the police force, a job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. It will release theatrically on September 26.
Reactions
Johar and Ghaywan reacted to the honor
Expressing his gratitude, Johar said, "We are deeply honored and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. Neeraj Ghaywan's labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world." Ghaywan added, "To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I am extremely grateful."