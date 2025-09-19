'Sixer' Season 2 trailer: Nikku returns to the pitch, life Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

The trailer for Sixer Season 2 just dropped on Amazon MX Player, and it's bringing back all the cricket action with a side of real-life drama.

Nikku, our talented but imperfect cricketer, is back—still wrestling with his past while juggling rivalries and shifting friendships.

Expect plenty of tense matches mixed with emotional moments.