'Sixer' Season 2 trailer: Nikku returns to the pitch, life
The trailer for Sixer Season 2 just dropped on Amazon MX Player, and it's bringing back all the cricket action with a side of real-life drama.
Nikku, our talented but imperfect cricketer, is back—still wrestling with his past while juggling rivalries and shifting friendships.
Expect plenty of tense matches mixed with emotional moments.
More than just cricket matches
This season isn't just about what happens on the field. The trailer hints at big themes like loyalty, personal growth, and getting a second shot at things.
Off-field alliances and conflicts play a huge role, and Gargi's character brings some heartfelt relationship drama into the mix.
Release date and cast ensemble
Mark your calendars for September 24—Sixer Season 2 will be free to stream on Amazon MX Player (mobile app or TV), the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.
Shivankit Singh Parihar returns as Nikku alongside Karishma Singh, Gaurav Singh, Badri Chavan, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Rahul Tewari, and more familiar faces.