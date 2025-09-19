'Hera Pheri' Baburao's copyright violated? Legal notice sent to Netflix
The Great Indian Kapil Show is under fire after Kiku Sharda performed an act impersonating Baburao from Hera Pheri without permission.
Firoz A Nadiadwala, who owns the rights, has slapped a ₹25 crore legal notice on Netflix and the show's makers.
He called Baburao "the soul of Hera Pheri" and insists no one can use the character without approval.
Nadiadwala's demands in the notice
Nadiadwala's team says this is both copyright and trademark infringement—Baburao is officially registered to his family.
They want the segment pulled from everywhere, a written apology within 24 hours, and ₹25 crore paid up in two days.
Advocate Sana Raees Khan even described it as "blatant theft for commercial gain."
Who is Nadiadwala and why this case matters?
He's a veteran Bollywood producer behind Hera Pheri and known for fiercely protecting his creations.
This case highlights how seriously intellectual property rights are being taken in India's entertainment world right now.