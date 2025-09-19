'Hera Pheri' Baburao's copyright violated? Legal notice sent to Netflix Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

The Great Indian Kapil Show is under fire after Kiku Sharda performed an act impersonating Baburao from Hera Pheri without permission.

Firoz A Nadiadwala, who owns the rights, has slapped a ₹25 crore legal notice on Netflix and the show's makers.

He called Baburao "the soul of Hera Pheri" and insists no one can use the character without approval.