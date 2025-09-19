Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'What Happens at Night'--Martin Scorsese's return to horror
Entertainment
Martin Scorsese is making a return to horror with What Happens at Night, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as an American couple who head to a mysterious European town to adopt a child.
Their stay in a strange hotel—full of oddball characters like a singer, shady businessman, and faith healer—turns unsettling as reality starts to blur.
More on the film and Scorsese's upcoming projects
This film adapts Peter Cameron's 2020 novel and has Patrick Marber writing the screenplay.
With Apple Original Films reportedly negotiating to finance and produce with Studiocanal, filming is unconfirmed.
It's part of a wave of fresh horror projects—including animated sci-fi Slime (with Willow Smith), Dead Drunk, and Insidious 6—that are shaking up the genre right now.