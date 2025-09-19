Next Article
Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's Oscars 2026 entry
Entertainment
Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound is officially India's entry for the Oscars 2026.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie wowed audiences at Cannes 2025 with a nine-minute standing ovation and has been getting a lot of attention on the global festival circuit.
Story, themes of the film
Inspired by The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, Homebound follows two friends as they navigate caste and religious biases in India. The story also touches on the migrant crisis during lockdown.
It recently grabbed second runner-up at TIFF 2025's International People's Choice Award, showing how its powerful themes are resonating worldwide.