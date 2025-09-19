Mysuru Rangayana's Navaratri Rangotsava to begin on September 22

Folk dances and theater performances

Each day brings something new—folk dances light up Vanaranga at 5:30pm followed by theater performances at Bhoomigeetha from 7:00pm.

Highlights include the play Shareef, written by Manjunath Bilkere and directed by Shakuntala Hegde, and Novigaddida Kuncha directed by Vinod Ranga.

You'll also catch vibrant folk dances like Telangana's Lambadi/Mathuri and Maharashtra's Lavani, making it a true showcase of regional vibes.