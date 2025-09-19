Mysuru Rangayana's Navaratri Rangotsava to begin on September 22
Rangayana, Mysuru's well-known theater hub, is gearing up for its 10-day Navaratri Rangotsava starting September 22. The festival celebrates Dasara with a mix of live plays and folk art.
Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi will open the event at Bhoomigeetha auditorium, as shared by Director Satish Tiptur during the poster launch.
Folk dances and theater performances
Each day brings something new—folk dances light up Vanaranga at 5:30pm followed by theater performances at Bhoomigeetha from 7:00pm.
Highlights include the play Shareef, written by Manjunath Bilkere and directed by Shakuntala Hegde, and Novigaddida Kuncha directed by Vinod Ranga.
You'll also catch vibrant folk dances like Telangana's Lambadi/Mathuri and Maharashtra's Lavani, making it a true showcase of regional vibes.