Emraan Hashmi on 'serial kisser' tag: It overshadowed my talent
Emraan Hashmi, known for hits like Murder and Jannat, recently shared how the "serial kisser" label from his early films has stuck with him for years.
In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, he admitted that constant use of this tag in promotions (especially between 2003 and 2012) made people overlook his actual acting skills.
He even mentioned the label was often used before his name in the media, which made it tough to be taken seriously as an actor.
Hashmi is now gearing up for 'OG'
Despite being typecast early on, Hashmi has worked hard to show his range over the years.
Now he's gearing up for OG, a Telugu film releasing September 25, 2025, alongside Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.
He also made a cameo in Aryan Khan's debut project, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.