'KPop Demon Hunters' dethrones 'Barbie' as Netflix's biggest film
Entertainment
Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters, starring K-pop supergroup Huntr/x, has taken over the platform since its June 20 release.
By September 14, it racked up 314.2 million views—making it Netflix's most-watched English-language film and maintaining a top-10 spot in both the US and South Korea for 13 weeks straight.
Soundtrack, merch, and more: 'KPop Demon Hunters' phenomenon
The hype didn't stop at streaming. The movie's soundtrack hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 128,000 US sales by September 11, while merch like clothing and instant noodles sold out fast.
Even a limited theatrical run made waves: KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's first No.1 box office title with packed sing-along screenings, and its music dominated Apple Music and Spotify charts too.