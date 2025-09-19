'KPop Demon Hunters' dethrones 'Barbie' as Netflix's biggest film

Soundtrack, merch, and more: 'KPop Demon Hunters' phenomenon

The hype didn't stop at streaming. The movie's soundtrack hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 128,000 US sales by September 11, while merch like clothing and instant noodles sold out fast.

Even a limited theatrical run made waves: KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's first No.1 box office title with packed sing-along screenings, and its music dominated Apple Music and Spotify charts too.