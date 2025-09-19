d4vd wrote song for 15-year-old found dead in his Tesla?

A resurfaced song by American singer-songwriter d4vd (20) has attracted attention after fans noticed it shares a name with a 15-year-old girl whose body was recently discovered in his abandoned Tesla . The track, which leaked online in late 2023 under the title Celeste_Demo unfin, seems to be dedicated to someone named Celeste. The name matches that of Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered remains were found last week in d4vd's impounded vehicle at a Hollywood tow yard.

Song lyrics Lyrics of the alleged track have been revealed Although the track has since been deleted from SoundCloud, where it allegedly leaked, TMZ has reported that d4vd sings: "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed." The song continues with another reference to the name, as he performs: "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed."

Ongoing investigation The timing and lyrics have led to speculation While no direct connection has been established between the song and Rivas's death, the lyrics and their timing have fueled speculation. Rivas's mother told reporters her daughter went missing in April 2024 and had a boyfriend named David then. Given that d4vd's real name is David Anthony Burke, questions have arisen about whether he was involved with her before she disappeared.

Investigation update Police have searched d4vd's home for evidence Authorities are yet to find a solid link, but several details have been noted. A photo recently emerged of the singer in Lake Elsinore, near where Rivas lived with her family before going missing. Another image circulating online appears to show d4vd with a girl who looks like Celeste, but officials haven't confirmed it is her. Police have searched d4vd's home for blood and other evidence, but no formal charges have been made yet.