Decomposing, chopped up body found in singer D4vd's Tesla

The New York-born singer and songwriter D4vd (20), who is currently on his Withered world tour, has been in the news after a decomposing body was discovered in his car at a Los Angeles tow yard. The body was found inside a bag in the front trunk of the abandoned Tesla after workers reported a foul smell. The car had reportedly been towed from the Hollywood Hills about five days prior to this discovery.

Case D4vd is 'fully cooperating with the authorities' While the police didn't identify the owner of the car, several local outlets reported that the vehicle was registered in D4vd's name, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The dismembered "possible human remains" were discovered late at night on Monday (US time), and reportedly, the singer was informed about the development by Tuesday morning. D4vd's representative told NBC4 News that he was "fully cooperating with the authorities."

Background Indie pop artist's early life and influences Born David Anthony Burke on March 28, 2005, in Queens, New York City, D4vd later moved to Texas with his family. He was homeschooled until middle school and grew up listening to gospel music. However, he discovered indie and pop music in middle school when he heard Lil Pump's Gucci Gang. Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood was an inspiration, and he heard his first indie song from a Fortnite montage.