Mike Leigh's secret to making movies feel real

Maverick creator Mike Leigh is best known for his particular brand of realism in Hollywood 's narrative filmmaking. His films are all about day-to-day life with an authenticity that strikes a chord with the audience. By placing character over plot and making improvisation a key element, Leigh tells stories that seem true and relatable. This article looks at how Leigh manages to do just that.

#1 Emphasis on character development Leigh is also big on character development, which is the crux of his storytelling technique. He lets actors develop their characters from the ground up, urging them to dig into their backstory and motivations. This often leads to weeks of rehearsals where the actors improvise scenes according to their understanding of the character. The result is a portrayal that feels lived-in and layered, adding greatly to the film's overall realism.

#2 Use of improvisation techniques Improvisation is at the core of Leigh's filmmaking. Instead of sticking strictly to the script, he asks actors to improvise, not just during rehearsal but also while shooting the actual film. It results in spontaneous interactions between characters, capturing moments that wouldn't have been possible with traditional scripting. The conversational flow of dialogue through improvisation makes the narrative deeper and more authentic.

#3 Focus on everyday life themes Leigh's themes revolve around everyday life experiences, making his films relatable to a wider audience. By delving into ordinary situations and emotions, he crafts stories that reflect the viewers' own experiences. This emphasis on common human experiences helps root his films in reality, connecting the audience with the story being told at a deeper level.