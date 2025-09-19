'Big Bold Beautiful...' review: Margot Robbie's film soars but struggles

Your car breaks down, you quickly rent one, you drive to a wedding, you meet a gorgeous woman, and sparks fly instantly. What can go wrong? A Big Bold Beautiful Journey plays with this unique premise, and this imaginative, lush fantasy drama expands upon our dreams, desires, and vulnerabilities. The execution, though, is helter-skelter, and the film demands utmost patience and commitment from you.

Plot Two strangers go on a long journey The film stars Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie as David and Sarah, two strangers whose lives are intertwined by an inexplicable connection. They go on a journey in David's rented car, where an enigmatic GPS takes them to mysterious doors. On the other side are several important (mostly melancholic) moments of their lives, which Sarah and David are now forced to re-live.

#1 Director Kogonada invites you into a beautiful, surreal world There is a beautiful sense of mystery that dominates the film from the first frame, and this sense of surreality never abandons it. It's loaded with philosophy and metaphors, and there's a lot to unpack in each conversation. The project is a series of stunning images, one after the other, with several scenes looking like paintings you would want to admire for several minutes.

#2 Can you hit rewind on life? Kogonada directs the film aesthetically, and each frame sings a story. Extremely aesthetic, visually pleasing, and shot sharply, the film plays out like an intriguing fantasy novel (like Before the Coffee Gets Cold). There are no do-overs in life, but Kogonada asks: What if there were? The film builds upon this theme, asking if you would go back and fill some cracks with love.

#3 But, these aspects aren't enough to save the film The film, however, begins to lose you quickly. It aims to be a philosophical meditation on life, but fails to convert its stellar ideas into exciting execution. The lethargic screenplay stops the movie from blossoming into an engaging, gripping affair. If slow-paced dramas work for you, then you might let the film simmer slowly, but otherwise, it can really wear you down.

#4 There's little chemistry between the lead actors The lack of chemistry between Robbie-Farrell is a major problem, and sometimes, it seems like they're in different movies (she in a rom-com, he in a somber drama). Sarah and David are always at a distance from us, and we don't care enough about them to stay invested in their story. Due to lack of surprises, this journey faces several bumps along the way.