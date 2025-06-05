'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey': Trailer, plot, cast, and more
What's the story
Sony recently released the trailer for its upcoming romance fantasy-drama, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
The film stars Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie as David and Sarah, two strangers whose lives are intertwined by an inexplicable connection.
Directed by Kogonada, the movie looks to be a visually stunning and emotionally evocative adventure where chance encounters lead to life-altering experiences.
Film themes
Follow the story of Sarah and David
The film follows Sarah and David as they go on a journey, revisiting their past that they thought they had left behind.
IMDb synopsis of the movie reads, "An imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."
Farrell described to the Collider, "It is kind of a love story, but it's not a very typical one. It's definitely magical realism."
Supporting roles
More about its ensemble cast
Apart from Robbie and Farrell, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also boasts an exceptional ensemble cast.
The film features Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea, Yuvi Hecht, and Lucy Thomas among others.
Each actor brings their unique spirit to this richly woven narrative.
Release date
Indian release date and more details
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in Indian cinemas on September 19, 2025.
The film marks Robbie's return to the big screen after Barbie and Farrell's first feature since his award-winning role in The Penguin.
Written by Seth Reiss, the film is produced by Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Reiss, and Youree Henley.