'Bigg Boss 19': Kajol to promote 'The Trial' this weekend

The much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a star-studded affair with Bollywood actor Kajol and her The Trial co-star Jisshu Sengupta gracing the show. As per the IndiaForums, the duo will be promoting their popular series' second season on the reality show. Their presence is set to bring extra charm, fun, and excitement to the episode.

Additional guests 'Bindi' actors to also grace the show Apart from Kajol and Sengupta, the lead actors of Colors's new show Bindi, Radhika Muthukumar, and Krushal Ahuja will also appear on Bigg Boss 19. Their appearance is likely to give fans a glimpse into the show's fresh storyline and characters. The episode is expected to raise curiosity about what Bindi has in store for its viewers.

Host return Salman Khan returns to host 'Weekend Ka Vaar' After a week-long absence, Salman Khan is back to host the Weekend Ka Vaar. Last week, Farah Khan took over the hosting duties in Khan's absence. Though she brought her own flair and managed the housemates with her direct approach, viewers awaited Khan's return. Fans are eager to see him address key highlights and explosive fights of the week in his candid style.