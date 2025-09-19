Hyundai confirms first India-specific EV: Here's when it will launch
What's the story
Hyundai has announced plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) specifically designed for the Indian market. The upcoming model will be tailored to suit local driving conditions and customer preferences, according to the company. It will also be supported by a localized supply chain, making EV ownership more accessible in India. While no major details have been revealed yet, the new EV is expected to make its debut in the coming years.
Global strategy
Hyundai's roadmap for future EV and hybrid model launches
Hyundai's future roadmap includes aggressive electrification and market-specific products. The company plans to introduce over 18 hybrid models, a mid-size pick-up truck for North America, and region-specific EVs such as the IONIQ 3 for Europe. Along with these global launches, Hyundai has also developing a model specifically designed for Indian conditions and buyers.
Production plan
India's crucial role in Hyundai's global production strategy
India will play a crucial role in Hyundai's global production strategy. The Pune facility is expected to deliver 2.5 lakh units by 2030, as part of a larger plan to increase capacity by 12 lakh units worldwide. Hyundai has set a target of 55.5 lakh global vehicle sales by 2030, with electrified models playing a key role. The company expects that 60% of its total sales, or around 33 lakh vehicles, will be electrified.