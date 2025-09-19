The new EV will debut by 2030

Hyundai confirms first India-specific EV: Here's when it will launch

Hyundai has announced plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) specifically designed for the Indian market. The upcoming model will be tailored to suit local driving conditions and customer preferences, according to the company. It will also be supported by a localized supply chain, making EV ownership more accessible in India. While no major details have been revealed yet, the new EV is expected to make its debut in the coming years.