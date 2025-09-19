'Scuffgate' trends as users report scratches on iPhone 17 Pro

The launch of Apple 's iPhone 17 in China has been marred by complaints from users over scratches on the new models. The issue is particularly prevalent with the Deep Blue Pro variants, which have been spotted with scuffs and scratches within hours of being displayed. The reports have raised concerns over the scratch-resistant finish that Apple had boasted about for these devices.

Online backlash 'Scuffgate' trending on Weibo Images showing damaged display units have taken over social media, especially China's Weibo platform. The black iPhone Air also showed signs of vulnerability to scratching, according to Bloomberg. As of Friday afternoon, the hashtag related to this issue was trending on Weibo with over 40 million views. Apple has yet to respond to these complaints.

Past issues Apple has faced similar issues in the past This isn't the first time Apple has faced problems on launch day. The iPhone 7's glossy black finish was also criticized for being easily scuffed. The super-thin iPhone 6 had a more serious issue with its susceptibility to bending. Even the iPhone 4 had an infamous problem with its wireless antenna failing when held in a certain way.