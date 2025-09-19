AI creates a working virus genome from scratch

AI's role in life design

The team tested their approach on bacteriophage PhX174—a virus with over 5,000 DNA letters.

Evo AI generated thousands of candidate genomes, and after lab testing, 16 actually worked as real viruses, each with unique mutations.

One even borrowed a DNA-packaging protein from a distant relative—a move confirmed under cryo-electron microscopy.

This achievement hints at big possibilities for medicine, agriculture, and more as AI starts to help design new life forms.