AI creates a working virus genome from scratch
Stanford and Arc Institute scientists have used artificial intelligence to create a working virus genome from scratch—a world first.
Their AI tool, Evo, didn't just tweak a single gene; it pieced together an entire virus that can infect and destroy bacteria.
This is a huge leap for computational biology, showing that AI can handle the complex job of designing life at the genetic level.
AI's role in life design
The team tested their approach on bacteriophage PhX174—a virus with over 5,000 DNA letters.
Evo AI generated thousands of candidate genomes, and after lab testing, 16 actually worked as real viruses, each with unique mutations.
One even borrowed a DNA-packaging protein from a distant relative—a move confirmed under cryo-electron microscopy.
This achievement hints at big possibilities for medicine, agriculture, and more as AI starts to help design new life forms.