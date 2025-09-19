Apple's new smartwatches are already available for purchase

What you get with each model

The SE 3 now has a tougher display (four times more scratch-resistant), runs on the faster S10 chip, and adds handy sleep tracking plus sleep apnea detection.

The SE 3 gets faster charging and the cellular model gets full-on 5G.

If you want even more tech: Series 11 brings advanced heart-rate sensors (with hypertension detection coming soon) and better durability; Ultra 3 goes big with a larger OLED screen and satellite texting for sharing your location off the grid.

SE 3 and Series 11 are available at Best Buy and Walmart; Ultra 3 is available at Best Buy and Apple.