Apple's new smartwatches are already available for purchase
Apple just launched its latest smartwatches—SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3—at last week's "Awe dropping" event.
All three run on watchOS 26, sport a sleek Liquid Glass design, and introduce an AI-powered Workout Buddy.
Prices start at $249 for the SE 3, $399 for Series 11, and $799 for Ultra 3.
What you get with each model
The SE 3 now has a tougher display (four times more scratch-resistant), runs on the faster S10 chip, and adds handy sleep tracking plus sleep apnea detection.
The SE 3 gets faster charging and the cellular model gets full-on 5G.
If you want even more tech: Series 11 brings advanced heart-rate sensors (with hypertension detection coming soon) and better durability; Ultra 3 goes big with a larger OLED screen and satellite texting for sharing your location off the grid.
SE 3 and Series 11 are available at Best Buy and Walmart; Ultra 3 is available at Best Buy and Apple.