iOS 26 trick turns AirPods into wireless mic for iPhone

Apple has introduced a new feature in its iOS 26 update, turning AirPods into a wireless microphone for supported camera apps. The feature works with AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 , and AirPods Pro 3 models. It provides professional-grade audio capture without needing to be tethered directly to an iPhone. This small update could have a huge impact on vloggers, journalists, and casual creators alike.

Setup guide How to set up AirPods as a microphone To use this feature, users need to wear and connect their AirPods with their iPhone or iPad. Then, they have to launch the Camera app and switch to Video mode. By swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen, they'll access Control Center. Under Camera Controls in Audio & Video settings, they can select Input and choose their connected AirPods from a pop-up menu.

Mode options Audio capture modes The feature also comes with four different audio capture modes: Automatic, Standard, Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum. The Automatic mode lets iOS decide the best balance of sound. The Standard mode keeps audio clean and unprocessed while Voice Isolation is perfect for interviews as it cuts out background noise. Lastly, Wide Spectrum captures ambient sounds for a more natural soundscape.