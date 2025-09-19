OM SYSTEM launches OM-5 Mark II, 50-200mm f2.8 lens Technology Sep 19, 2025

OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus) is making a comeback in India, launching the OM-5 Mark II camera and the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO lens.

The OM-5 Mark II dropped on September 18, 2025, with the camera built for outdoor adventures—think splash, dust, and freeze-proof.

The lens will be available starting October 1, 2025.