OM SYSTEM launches OM-5 Mark II, 50-200mm f2.8 lens
Technology
OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus) is making a comeback in India, launching the OM-5 Mark II camera and the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO lens.
The OM-5 Mark II dropped on September 18, 2025, with the camera built for outdoor adventures—think splash, dust, and freeze-proof.
The lens will be available starting October 1, 2025.
Both products are available for pre-order in India
The OM-5 Mark II shoots crisp 4K video and is easy to carry anywhere.
It's priced at ₹1,39,990 and comes with free binoculars worth ₹14,990 for early buyers.
The new telephoto lens lands October 1 at ₹3,29,990—great news if you're into wildlife or travel photography.