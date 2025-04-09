UK is developing AI to catch murderers before they strike
What's the story
The UK government is working on a "murder prediction" program, using personal data to identify people who could be at risk of committing violent crimes.
The initiative, originally dubbed the "homicide prediction project," has been rebranded as "sharing data to improve risk assessment."
Despite its potential to benefit public safety, critics have called it "chilling and dystopian."
Information
Project details and data sources
The project was uncovered by Statewatch, a pressure group, through documents obtained via Freedom of Information requests. The government has denied allegations that data from individuals not convicted of any crime will be used in the project. However, campaigners argue that this could lead to bias against minority-ethnic and low-income communities.
Project goals
Aims and methods of the project
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) hopes to "review offender characteristics that increase the risk of committing homicide" and "explore alternative and innovative data science techniques to risk assessment of homicide."
The project reportedly uses data from official sources like the Probation Service, Greater Manchester Police, and other police forces.
Information processed includes names, dates of birth, gender, ethnicity, and a number identifying people on the police national computer.
Data concerns
Concerns over data privacy and discrimination
Statewatch's allegations stem from a data-sharing agreement between the MoJ and Greater Manchester Police.
Under a section titled "type of personal data to be shared," the MoJ shares information about mental health, addiction, suicide, vulnerability, self-harm, and disability.
Sofia Lyall from Statewatch voiced her concerns stating these systems are inherently flawed and will reinforce discrimination in the criminal legal system.
She added using sensitive data on mental health is highly intrusive.