Infosys bought land at Rs. 35 lakh/acre when market price was Rs. 1.5 crore

Infosys, Jubilant, Foxconn under fire for not hiring Karnataka locals

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:28 pm Feb 15, 202402:28 pm

What's the story During a recent Karnataka Assembly debate, major companies including Infosys, Foxconn, and Jubilant FoodWorks were criticized. The firms have allegedly failed to provide job opportunities for locals, particularly those who gave up their land for corporate projects. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad accused Infosys of not creating any jobs in his constituency, Hubbali-Dharwad West. Similarly, BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju criticized Jubilant and Foxconn, for reportedly not hiring locals who had surrendered their land.

Issue

Infosys accused of not creating jobs despite acquiring land

Bellad claimed that the government provided Infosys with land at Rs. 35 lakh/acre when the market price was Rs. 1.5 crore. He convinced farmers to give up land, stating that a large company like Infosys would generate hundreds of jobs. "In my constituency, there is an industrial estate, Infosys has taken land. They have taken 58 acres but have not given a single job. They have just planted trees and made gardens. Take back the land from them," Bellad said.

Problems

Foxconn and Jubilant FoodWorks criticized

Muniraju expressed similar concerns, stating, "You have given land to Foxconn, they haven't given jobs to any farmer who lost his land." "Even Jubilant FoodWorks... They have not hired a single local person. Foxconn has started hiring and they are sending the recruits to Chennai for training," he said. In response to these allegations, Karnataka's Industries and Commerce Minister M.B. Patil assured the Assembly, that the government would take action against companies neglecting their responsibility to employ local landowners.

Project

A look at Foxconn and Infosys' initiatives

Foxconn has been granted 300 acres of land at a subsidized rate, with the expectation of manufacturing 20 million iPhones and creating 50,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Infosys has built a 3.64 lakh sqft factory on the land mentioned by Bellad. It can fit 1,400 workers.

Steps

Government may withdraw incentives or land from non-compliant companies

Explaining the government's next steps, Patil said the firms had bagged the land at a subsidized rate, "which is an incentive." The minister stated that if the companies had taken the incentive and not granted jobs to landowners as per their educational qualifications, either the incentive or the land might be withdrawn. "We will discuss what can be done specifically under the law."