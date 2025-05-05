Trump willing to delay TikTok ban in US again
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to delay the TikTok ban again.
Speaking during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump said that he would consider extending the June 19 deadline if a deal for the sale of TikTok's US operations isn't reached.
"Perhaps I shouldn't say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," he claimed.
Order
TikTok sale mandated by US Congress
Last year, Congress had passed a law mandating TikTok's US operations to be sold to American owners or face a ban.
The ban was temporarily enforced in January when TikTok disappeared from several app stores.
However, Trump intervened and delayed the ban for 90 days, suggesting his preference for a US ownership of the app.
Negotiations
Extension granted amid Chinese government discontent
As the next deadline neared in April, Trump gave TikTok another 75-day extension.
He said that the Chinese government, which has to approve any deal, was "not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs."
This statement by Trump comes amid ongoing negotiations and complexities surrounding the potential sale of TikTok's US operations.