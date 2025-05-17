What's the story

Amid the raging controversy over Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor's production house has changed its social media display picture to the Indian national flag.

The move comes amid the backlash the actor has received for his "late" support of Operation Sindoor and a resurfaced clip from Turkey.

The new display picture has been changed on all social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

However, most netizens remained unimpressed with the damage control.