Aamir Khan Productions changes DP to Tiranga, still faces backlash
What's the story
Amid the raging controversy over Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor's production house has changed its social media display picture to the Indian national flag.
The move comes amid the backlash the actor has received for his "late" support of Operation Sindoor and a resurfaced clip from Turkey.
The new display picture has been changed on all social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.
However, most netizens remained unimpressed with the damage control.
Online reactions
'Not like people wanting to boycott will change their minds'
Netizens noticed the change in display picture on Friday and took to various platforms to share their views.
Some interpreted it as an attempt at "damage control," with one commenting, "Lol he's being boycotted online so clearly did it to save his face."
Another added, "It's not like people wanting to boycott will change their minds, why are they trying to damage control?"
Another controversy
Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' faces criticism for similarities to 'Champions'
Khan's next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has also been under the scanner for being similar to the 2023 film Champions, which was, in itself, a remake of a Spanish film, Campeones.
This comes after the failed success of Khan's last remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was based on Forrest Gump.
Despite the controversies, Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20, 2025.