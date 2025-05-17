What's the story

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda, who left a lasting impression with his cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, recently spoke about the film's sequel in an interview with Filmfare.

His embodiment of Arjun from the Mahabharata thrilled fans, and there is speculation about him featuring in the forthcoming sequel.

The film was led by Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.