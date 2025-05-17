Will Vijay Deverakonda return for 'Kalki' sequel? Actor reveals
What's the story
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda, who left a lasting impression with his cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, recently spoke about the film's sequel in an interview with Filmfare.
His embodiment of Arjun from the Mahabharata thrilled fans, and there is speculation about him featuring in the forthcoming sequel.
The film was led by Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Loyalty
Deverakonda's unwavering support for Ashwin
Deverakonda said, "Nag Ashwin gave me my first break. And I will always do whatever he asks of me."
"He believes I am his lucky charm, I have all the more reason to turn up just for a day if need be. Because I want everything he does to do super duper amazingly well."
"He is a rare good soul whom I love."
Deverakonda has also appeared in Ashwin's Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati.
Production update
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel is in the works
The sequel of Kalki 2898 AD is still in the ideation phase, but preparations are reportedly afoot. Ashwin confirmed filming will begin in December 2025.
The second part of the film will delve more into Prabhas's character with a strong focus on Karna and Ashwatthama.
The original film, which was released on June 27, 2024, also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Disha Patani.