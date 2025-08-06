Gemini can now turn your memories into illustrated storybooks

The Storybook feature also lets you upload photos and other images for Gemini to reference. For instance, you could upload a child's drawing and ask Gemini to create a story about it. This way, users can leverage their memories or their child's drawings as inspiration for unique stories. The updated tool is available globally on desktop and mobile devices in all languages supported by Gemini.

User experience

Stories come with narration capabilities

Gemini's storybooks also come with narration capabilities, allowing an AI voice to read the story aloud. This is especially useful for those nights when parents are too tired to read themselves. The stories can also be shared or printed out for repeated readings. However, it's worth noting that "Storybook" is still marked as an experimental feature by Google.