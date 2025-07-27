Google Gemini can now generate crochet-style images from text prompts
What's the story
Google's Gemini chatbot has added a new feature that generates crochet-style visuals from user prompts. The capability was recently demonstrated by Google with colorful AI-generated images of Indian cities in crochet form. The functionality can create a wide range of visuals, from crochet-style rooms and cars to reimagined Bollywood posters and scenes, all based on text prompts. However, it doesn't allow users to recreate personal images in this style, a measure to prevent misuse for deepfakes or identity fraud.
Feature expansion
Photo-to-video generation tool comes to Google Photos
Along with the crochet-style visuals, Google is also bringing Gemini's photo-to-video generation tool to YouTube Shorts and Google Photos. The feature, powered by Veo 2, Google's second-generation video generation model, lets users remix their photos into videos, comics, sketches, and 3D animations. It is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with plans for a wider rollout later this year.
User growth
Gemini app surges past 450 million monthly active users
Gemini's popularity continues to rise, with the AI app recently surpassing 450 million monthly active users. Daily usage has also increased by over 50% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The growth comes after Google announced that Indian college students aged 18 and above would get free access to its premium Google AI Pro plan worth ₹19,500 per year until September 15, 2025.