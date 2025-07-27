The functionality can create a wide range of visuals

Google Gemini can now generate crochet-style images from text prompts

By Akash Pandey 01:43 pm Jul 27, 202501:43 pm

What's the story

Google's Gemini chatbot has added a new feature that generates crochet-style visuals from user prompts. The capability was recently demonstrated by Google with colorful AI-generated images of Indian cities in crochet form. The functionality can create a wide range of visuals, from crochet-style rooms and cars to reimagined Bollywood posters and scenes, all based on text prompts. However, it doesn't allow users to recreate personal images in this style, a measure to prevent misuse for deepfakes or identity fraud.