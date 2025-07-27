PM Modi to visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district as part of the concluding ceremony of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. During his visit, PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and offer Ganga water at the ancient Brihadisvara Temple in the capital of the erstwhile Chola empire.
Historical significance
Historical significance of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple
The Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple was built by Chola emperor Rajendra I in 1035 CE. It was constructed to commemorate his victorious northern expedition. The temple is an example of Dravidian architecture and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, represented by a 13-foot-tall Shiva Lingam. It also forms part of the "Great Living Chola Temples," a UNESCO World Heritage Site group that includes the Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur and Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram.
Architectural marvel
One of India's tallest temple towers
The temple tower, or vimana, stands at a height of 55 meters, making it one of India's tallest. Its main structure measures 341 feet in length and 100 feet in width. The name "Gangaikonda Cholapuram" translates to "the city of the Chola who conquered the Ganga," a reference to Rajendra I's military expedition to northern India.
Visit details
PM's visit coincides with Kargil Vijay Diwas
PM Modi's visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple wraps up his two-day trip to Tamil Nadu. The PM's arrival coincided with Kargil Vijay Diwas, honoring fallen soldiers. Ahead of the high-profile visit, over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, and the route is decorated with flags and images celebrating Tamil history.