PM Modi to visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu 's Ariyalur district as part of the concluding ceremony of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. During his visit, PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and offer Ganga water at the ancient Brihadisvara Temple in the capital of the erstwhile Chola empire.

Historical significance Historical significance of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple The Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple was built by Chola emperor Rajendra I in 1035 CE. It was constructed to commemorate his victorious northern expedition. The temple is an example of Dravidian architecture and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, represented by a 13-foot-tall Shiva Lingam. It also forms part of the "Great Living Chola Temples," a UNESCO World Heritage Site group that includes the Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur and Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram.

Architectural marvel One of India's tallest temple towers The temple tower, or vimana, stands at a height of 55 meters, making it one of India's tallest. Its main structure measures 341 feet in length and 100 feet in width. The name "Gangaikonda Cholapuram" translates to "the city of the Chola who conquered the Ganga," a reference to Rajendra I's military expedition to northern India.