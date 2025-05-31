IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states on Saturday, May 31.
The states include Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Karnataka.
The weather agency has also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for northeastern states and West Bengal.
Sea alert
IMD issues sea warning, predicts temperature rise in Delhi
The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.
The areas under the warning include the southern Arabian Sea, the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat coasts, as well as the coastline along the Bay of Bengal.
In Delhi, a weather alert has been issued for rain with thunderstorms and lightning. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°C, while the maximum could go up to 37°C on Saturday.
Northeast forecast
Northeast India to witness widespread rainfall
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India in the next week.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 31 to June 1.
Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to receive heavy rainfall during this period.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 1.
Southern forecast
South Peninsular India to experience thunderstorms
The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in South Peninsular India. This includes Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka from May 31 to June 1.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Karnataka during this period.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana may also see isolated rainfall with thunderstorms on May 31.
Northwest forecast
Northwest India to witness dust storms, thundersqualls
In Northwest India, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in these regions and Uttarakhand.
A dust storm is expected in West Rajasthan from June 2-5.
Thundersquall wind speeds of up to 70km/h are likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 31-June 1.