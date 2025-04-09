'Reverse Bank of India': Cops find suspicious ₹500s during raid
What's the story
The Karnataka police have unearthed a cache of suspicious ₹500 notes while raiding a rented house in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada district.
The operation was conducted based on a tip-off on Tuesday evening, and the suspicious currency and a money-counting machine from the Gandhinagar area were seized.
Per India Today, the notes had unusual features, leading to initial suspicion, but they were later identified as movie props.
Investigation
Notes lacked essential features of legal currency
Officials found the notes did not have the basic characteristics of legal tender.
There was no RBI seal or signature of the RBI Governor, and no serial numbers either. They only had "for film shooting purposes only" written.
The notes were labeled "Reverse Bank of India" and were printed on glossy paper with zeros instead of denomination numbers.
A senior police officer told India Today that these cannot be considered fake currency because there was no serial number on it.
Custody
Tenant taken into custody for questioning
Police are seeking the tenant who was living in the house for questioning.
According to RBI, the ₹500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India. The note has a motif of "Red Fort" on the reverse, and the base color of the note is stone grey.
The size of the new note is 66mm x 150mm.