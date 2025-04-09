Renew your voter ID card online with these easy steps
What's the story
Renewing your Indian voter ID card has never been easier. You can do it in a matter of few steps.
Not only it saves you time, but you can also update your details, sitting at home. Be it a change of address or correcting info, the online system is efficient.
Just follow these five simple steps and you would have renewed voter ID card.
Step 1
Access the official portal
Start by visiting the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
This portal is quite user-friendly and offers all the forms you will need to update or renew your voter ID card.
Make sure you have a stable internet connection for seamless browsing.
As you reach the site, head over to the section for voter services to get options for renewal and updates.
Step 2
Fill out Form 8
Form eight is critical for correcting or updating your existing voter ID details.
Download this form from the ECI website, fill it out accurately with all requisite information and without any mistakes.
This form helps you update personal details such as name, address, date of birth, etc.
Step 3
Upload required documents
After filling Form eight, it's important to keep digital copies of necessary documents ready for identity and address proof.
They must be uploaded clearly and legibly on the portal.
Aadhaar card, passport, utility bills for address proof, etc., are some of the accepted documents.
Make sure these copies are clear to not face any delays or problems with your application on the Election Commission of India's portal.
Step 4
Submit your application online
After filling Form eight and getting all required documents ready in digital format, you should upload them on the Election Commission of India's portal.
Before you submit, make sure you check every detail mindfully to avoid mistakes.
Errors in the application can greatly delay its processing time or even get it rejected.
This step is important for a hassle-free and smooth renewal of your voter ID card.
Step 5
Track application status
After submitting your application, it is important to use the reference number given by the Election Commission of India's system.
This way, you can track your application's status online, effortlessly.
Checking the status regularly ensures you're aware of your application's progress.
This method saves you from making a trip or making phone calls, providing a hassle-free way to keep yourself updated until your application is processed completely.